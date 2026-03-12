Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.83 and traded as high as C$16.21. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$15.70, with a volume of 1,062,102 shares trading hands.

EDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$14.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.86.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 25.75%.The business had revenue of C$231.01 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.6341991 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endeavour Silver news, insider Daniel Dickson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.99, for a total value of C$1,899,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 270,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,139,149.76. This represents a 26.98% decrease in their position. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas. It also has three exploration projects in northern Chile: Aida project, Paloma project and the Cerro Marquez project.

