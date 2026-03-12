Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:RNP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.05 and traded as high as $21.31. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund shares last traded at $21.1580, with a volume of 82,424 shares changing hands.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 1.0%
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers® REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc (NYSE: RNP) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. The Fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in equity real estate investment trusts (REITs) and preferred securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. real estate companies. It employs a research-driven, bottom-up selection process to identify securities that offer attractive income yields while seeking to manage downside risk through diversification across sectors and geographies.
In its equity portfolio, the Fund typically holds shares of publicly traded REITs spanning property types such as industrial, office, retail, residential and specialty real estate.
