First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 92,257 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the February 12th total of 47,462 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,335 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 139,335 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Trading Down 0.7%
Shares of NYSE:FPF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.16. The stock had a trading volume of 109,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,418. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.1%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE: FPF) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund aims to deliver a consistent distribution by investing primarily in intermediate-duration preferred securities issued by U.S. and foreign corporations, financial institutions and utilities.
The fund’s portfolio is composed predominantly of fixed- and floating-rate preferred stocks, with at least 80% of its total assets invested in such securities.
