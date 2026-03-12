Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,040,440 shares, a growth of 96.8% from the February 12th total of 528,561 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,097,351 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,097,351 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,147. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $43.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80.
Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0768 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF
About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF
The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
