Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,040,440 shares, a growth of 96.8% from the February 12th total of 528,561 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,097,351 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company's shares are short sold.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,147. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $43.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0768 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFCF. RHL Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

