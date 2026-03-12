Volt Information Sciences (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.43 and traded as high as $34.77. Volt Information Sciences shares last traded at $34.30, with a volume of 319,737 shares traded.

Volt Information Sciences Trading Down 1.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $750.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.45.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc (NYSE American: VOLT) is a global provider of workforce solutions headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1950, the company specializes in staffing and recruitment services across a broad spectrum of industries. Volt offers direct hire placements, temporary staffing, managed services and contingent workforce outsourcing to help clients optimize their talent acquisition and workforce management strategies.

Volt’s service offerings span information technology, engineering, manufacturing, healthcare, scientific and professional sectors.

