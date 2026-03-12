Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.98 and traded as high as $13.77. Manitowoc shares last traded at $13.4830, with a volume of 280,111 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Manitowoc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Manitowoc from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $11.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.62 million, a PE ratio of 65.98 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 0.32%.The business had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Manitowoc has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc (NYSE: MTW) is a global manufacturer of heavy-lift cranes and lifting equipment. The company’s product portfolio includes tower cranes marketed under the Potain brand, mobile hydraulic cranes sold under the Grove, Manitowoc and National Crane names, and engineered lifting solutions such as mast climbers and platform hoists. Manitowoc serves a wide range of industries, including construction, infrastructure, energy and industrial markets.

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Manitowoc operates manufacturing facilities, sales offices and rental centers across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

