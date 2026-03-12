Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Stock Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.40 and traded as high as $35.66. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $35.64, with a volume of 1,205,857 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.41.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMV. Cim LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 143,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

About Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market. The Index constituent bonds are weighted by their relative amounts outstanding.

