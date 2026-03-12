Short Interest in MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Increases By 699.5%

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 618,046 shares, an increase of 699.5% from the February 12th total of 77,305 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,871,904 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,871,904 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSEARCA:BULZ traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,665. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 4.45. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $33.56.

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

