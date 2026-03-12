RTX (NYSE:RTX) Trading Down 2.1% – Should You Sell?

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $201.84 and last traded at $202.9050. Approximately 6,381,340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 6,690,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.26.

Positive Sentiment: Selected for Pentagon-backed rare-earths effort and won a follow-on Pratt & Whitney contract for compact turbojet engines — moves that strengthen defense supply-chain resilience, add high-priority industrial content, and support future revenue from munitions and engine programs. RTX Rare Earths Push And Engine Win Reshape Defense Spending Exposure

Selected for Pentagon-backed rare-earths effort and won a follow-on Pratt & Whitney contract for compact turbojet engines — moves that strengthen defense supply-chain resilience, add high-priority industrial content, and support future revenue from munitions and engine programs. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies reaffirmed a Hold rating and a $225 price target after the DoD authorized Egypt’s ~$4.7B NASAMS purchase — the sale underpins backlog but the unchanged rating/target signals limited near-term upside from the news. Jefferies Reaffirms Hold Rating on RTX Corporation (RTX) Following Defense Systems Deal with Egypt

Jefferies reaffirmed a Hold rating and a $225 price target after the DoD authorized Egypt’s ~$4.7B NASAMS purchase — the sale underpins backlog but the unchanged rating/target signals limited near-term upside from the news. Negative Sentiment: Analysts flag that a large defense backlog (reported as very large) may not convert to cash quickly because of an engine-production crisis that has already led Airbus to cut targets — execution risk on engines and supply-chain constraints could pressure near-term revenue and margins. Munitions Burned in 100 Hours Could Fuel RTX’s Next Growth Wave

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

RTX Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $272.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.93 and its 200-day moving average is $179.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $3,490,677.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $7,349,797.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,242,331.36. This represents a 37.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,255 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,956. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,167,626,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its stake in RTX by 24,730.9% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 10,102,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062,269 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 14,974.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,598,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,074,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of RTX by 1,545.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,723,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About RTX



RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

