AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trading Down 1% – Here’s Why

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $223.57 and last traded at $225.3580. 7,596,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 7,209,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.68.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.15.

The firm has a market cap of $398.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.47.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 293.22%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,865,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 457.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646,424 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in AbbVie by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,071,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,777,000 after buying an additional 6,736,161 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 18,384.4% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 914.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 5,444,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,112,000 after buying an additional 4,908,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

