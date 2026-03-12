Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Clarivate (CLVT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Clarivate (NYSE: CLVT):

3/4/2026 – Clarivate had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $4.25 to $2.80. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2026 – Clarivate was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

2/25/2026 – Clarivate had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $4.00 to $2.40. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Clarivate had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $5.00 to $3.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2026 – Clarivate was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

Clarivate plc is a global information and analytics company that provides insights and workflow solutions to accelerate the pace of innovation. The company delivers proprietary data, analytics, and expertise to support research and development in the life sciences, intellectual property management, academic institutions, government agencies, and corporations. Its core offerings include citation and patent databases, drug pipeline analytics, trademark research tools, regulatory compliance solutions, and market intelligence platforms.

Originally part of Thomson Reuters’ Intellectual Property & Science division, Clarivate was established as an independent entity in 2016 following a spin-off transaction.

