Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Trading Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.69 and last traded at $18.2450. 10,663,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 9,261,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company reaffirmed a Buy rating on AMPX, supporting continuing institutional confidence in Amprius’ growth prospects and keeping demand for the stock elevated. Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX)

Needham & Company reaffirmed a Buy rating on AMPX, supporting continuing institutional confidence in Amprius’ growth prospects and keeping demand for the stock elevated. Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised its near-term EPS forecasts and materially improved its FY2026 outlook (now about ($0.08) vs prior ($0.14)), trimming expected losses across Q1–Q3 2026. The upgrades signal improving analyst expectations for operating performance and reduce downside to consensus estimates. What is Northland Securities’ Forecast for AMPX Q4 Earnings?

Northland Securities raised its near-term EPS forecasts and materially improved its FY2026 outlook (now about ($0.08) vs prior ($0.14)), trimming expected losses across Q1–Q3 2026. The upgrades signal improving analyst expectations for operating performance and reduce downside to consensus estimates. Positive Sentiment: B. Riley’s analyst commentary flagged that AMPX’s stock price is expected to rise, adding another institutional bullish view that can support investor interest. Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, B. Riley Financial Analyst Says

B. Riley’s analyst commentary flagged that AMPX’s stock price is expected to rise, adding another institutional bullish view that can support investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Amprius reported a recent quarter where it beat revenue and EPS estimates (revenue ~$25.2M; EPS approx. ($0.01) vs. consensus ($0.04)), demonstrating top-line traction but still posting losses — a mixed fundamental print that supports upside but leaves profitability questions. (Company filings / recent earnings release)

Amprius reported a recent quarter where it beat revenue and EPS estimates (revenue ~$25.2M; EPS approx. ($0.01) vs. consensus ($0.04)), demonstrating top-line traction but still posting losses — a mixed fundamental print that supports upside but leaves profitability questions. (Company filings / recent earnings release) Negative Sentiment: Amprius remains unprofitable with a negative net margin and negative ROE; consensus still shows a substantial FY loss (street consensus ~($0.45) for the year). The stock has a high beta and elevated volume, so it’s prone to sharp swings on headlines or analyst shifts — a key risk for investors. (Market context: negative P/E, high volatility)

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.66 and a beta of 3.04.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 60.30%.The company had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at –0.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amprius Technologies news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 492,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $5,933,637.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 748,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,014,299.84. This trade represents a 39.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kang Sun sold 950,548 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $10,522,566.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,538,416.57. This represents a 40.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,194,014 shares of company stock worth $24,300,699. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,737,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 1,117.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,943,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,291 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 37.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,512,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,395 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,295,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 113.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,379,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,031,000 after buying an additional 1,263,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

