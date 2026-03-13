Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New $3.07 Million Investment in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,885,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,416,000 after buying an additional 276,983 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Synopsys by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 535,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,095,000 after acquiring an additional 250,500 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in Synopsys by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $418.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $463.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.85.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total transaction of $1,685,035.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,842 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,058.34. This trade represents a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,270. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 4,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,036 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 target price on Synopsys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Synopsys from $560.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $531.00.

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front?end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape?out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

