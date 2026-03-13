Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes $2.17 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTR. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Ventas by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 36,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 18,146 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 1,019.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 133,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 121,170 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,568,000. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter worth approximately $13,788,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in Ventas by 8.3% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,580,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,985,000 after purchasing an additional 120,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 29,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $2,312,092.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 138,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,694,026.50. This represents a 17.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $801,606.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,114,034 shares in the company, valued at $86,515,880.44. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,106 shares of company stock worth $6,931,397. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Weiss Ratings raised Ventas from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Ventas Stock Up 0.4%

VTR stock opened at $86.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.19. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $87.87.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of ($1,229.71) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.880 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 355.56%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas’ business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

