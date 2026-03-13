Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 28,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,937,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,852,000 after purchasing an additional 986,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,189,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,637,000 after purchasing an additional 410,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoom Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,998,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoom Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,795,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,504,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Communications by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,695,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,353,000 after buying an additional 949,829 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zoom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.32.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 73,378 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $6,405,165.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $191,614.50. Following the sale, the director owned 153,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,479.64. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,084 shares of company stock valued at $15,704,721. Company insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $74.94 on Friday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $97.58. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.55.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 39.03%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.770-5.810 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom’s product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

