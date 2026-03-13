Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes $1.49 Million Position in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 51,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 22.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,400,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,129,000 after purchasing an additional 991,586 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Carnival by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,109,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,929,000 after purchasing an additional 291,864 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Carnival by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 177,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 14,029 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after buying an additional 120,501 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Carnival by 1.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CCL shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Carnival from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Carnival from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.38. Carnival Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 10.37%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Carnival has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company’s core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

