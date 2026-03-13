Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,113 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.80.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $99.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

