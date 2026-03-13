Entropy Technologies LP Has $8.29 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,650 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 0.6% of Entropy Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 103.3% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FedEx Stock Down 2.4%
Shares of FedEx stock opened at $352.77 on Friday. FedEx Corporation has a 1 year low of $194.29 and a 1 year high of $392.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $345.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.74. The company has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 31.97%.
Trending Headlines about FedEx
Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect FedEx to beat the upcoming quarterly estimates — the setup (revenue mix and margin levers) points to an earnings beat, which supports upside potential. FedEx (FDX) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan published a bullish forecast for FedEx, calling for strong price appreciation — a favorable broker note can attract buyers and support multiple expansion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock
- Positive Sentiment: FedEx has briefly overtaken UPS in market value after a weak week for UPS — a symbolic milestone that can boost investor sentiment and relative?sector flows. UPS Falls 11% — And FedEx Just Stole Its Crown
- Neutral Sentiment: FedEx presented materials at its analyst/investor day — useful for long?term thesis but unlikely to move the stock materially unless new targets or cost actions were announced. FedEx Corporation (FDX) Analyst/Investor Day – Slideshow
- Neutral Sentiment: FedEx is rolling out reusable packaging options for closed?loop B2B shipping — a positive sustainability/efficiency initiative but with gradual, incremental financial impact. FedEx offers reusable packaging for closed-loop shipping
- Neutral Sentiment: Company is scheduled to report earnings this week — timing of results and forward guidance will be the immediate catalyst for larger moves. FedEx (FDX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector coverage and market roundups mention FedEx among transport names — keeps the name in analyst flow but is background noise unless new data appears. Auto & Transport Roundup: Market Talk
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry recognition items (e.g., Women In Trucking finalists) are positive for sector reputation but not a direct stock driver. Women In Trucking Association Announces 2026 Driver of the Year Finalists
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation debate: analysis asks whether FedEx is too richly priced after a ~52% one?year rally and notes recent short?term pullbacks — that raises profit?taking and rotation risk if results or guidance disappoint. Is It Too Late To Consider FedEx (FDX) After A 52% One Year Rally?
- Negative Sentiment: Macroeconomic policy risk — reports that the U.S. is considering higher global tariffs (proposal to raise to 15%) add downside risk to international volumes and costs for shippers. Trump tariffs live updates: US explores new tariffs in investigation targeting trading partners
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. Barclays raised their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $364.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on FedEx from $313.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.00.
FedEx Profile
FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.
FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.
