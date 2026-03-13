Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Holdings in Amdocs Limited $DOX

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,129 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $17,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOX. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 7.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,648,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,376,000 after buying an additional 257,193 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Amdocs by 20.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 554,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,489,000 after purchasing an additional 93,527 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Amdocs by 46.6% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 149,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after acquiring an additional 47,537 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 237,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,518,000 after acquiring an additional 24,771 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Amdocs by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,281,000 after purchasing an additional 31,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX stock opened at $66.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.38. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $95.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Amdocs had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 12.47%.The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Amdocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. Analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.569 per share. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amdocs from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs’ product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra’anana, Israel.

Further Reading

