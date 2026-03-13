382,298 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN Purchased by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 382,298 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,612,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 15.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,818 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $80,376,000 after purchasing an additional 799,030 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 117,096 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 81,291 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 244.1% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,624,707 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $23,851,000 after buying an additional 1,152,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tableaux LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $3,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group raised Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other news, Director Peter Krawiec sold 3,655 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $71,089.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,422.90. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 34,900 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,044,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,551,480.80. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,819. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.33. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.75.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 67.68% and a negative return on equity of 65.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street support: TD Cowen upgraded Rivian and raised its outlook, adding near?term bullish analyst momentum that had lifted the stock before the reveal. TD Cowen Upgrade

Wall Street support: TD Cowen upgraded Rivian and raised its outlook, adding near?term bullish analyst momentum that had lifted the stock before the reveal. Positive Sentiment: Asset value unlocked: Rivian’s AI/robotics spinout, Mind Robotics, raised $500M at ~a $2B valuation—validating Rivian’s technology/IP and providing an indirect value catalyst separate from vehicle sales. Mind Robotics Funding

Asset value unlocked: Rivian’s AI/robotics spinout, Mind Robotics, raised $500M at ~a $2B valuation—validating Rivian’s technology/IP and providing an indirect value catalyst separate from vehicle sales. Neutral Sentiment: R2 is strategically crucial but execution?dependent: analysts and commentary frame the R2 as a make?or?break product for Rivian’s move into the mass market—big upside if the ramp and margins play out, but dependent on production execution and timing. Investopedia R2 Analysis

R2 is strategically crucial but execution?dependent: analysts and commentary frame the R2 as a make?or?break product for Rivian’s move into the mass market—big upside if the ramp and margins play out, but dependent on production execution and timing. Negative Sentiment: Pricing/timing disappointment: Rivian announced the R2 will start with a $57,990 Performance “Launch” model this spring, while the targeted $45,000 base R2 won’t arrive until late 2027—dampening near?term expectations for a direct, immediate Model Y competitor. Reuters: R2 Deliveries & Pricing

Pricing/timing disappointment: Rivian announced the R2 will start with a $57,990 Performance “Launch” model this spring, while the targeted $45,000 base R2 won’t arrive until late 2027—dampening near?term expectations for a direct, immediate Model Y competitor. Negative Sentiment: Immediate market reaction: Several outlets note the stock traded down and underperformed the broader market after the reveal — investors appear to have taken profits or sold on the realization that the mass?market price point is still years away. Zacks: Why RIVN Fell

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

