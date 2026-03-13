Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 142,822 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 153.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,822 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $21,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 443,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,724,000 after buying an additional 123,509 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,200,000. Lpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,064,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 19,158 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%
BIL stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.50 and its 200 day moving average is $91.55. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.26 and a 52 week high of $91.78.
SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.