Accenture PLC $ACN Stock Holdings Trimmed by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,162 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Accenture by 73.8% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Accenture by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Key Accenture News

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Piper Sandler set a $282.00 price target on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $251.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. HSBC increased their target price on Accenture from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Accenture from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACN

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $195.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.20. The company has a market capitalization of $120.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $188.73 and a 1-year high of $326.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 53.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $1,008,263.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,380.79. This represents a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 28,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,925. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,088 shares of company stock worth $5,970,434. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.