HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 38,667 ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 38,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,367,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,181,000 after buying an additional 243,238 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,205,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,716,000 after acquiring an additional 877,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,296,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,383,000 after acquiring an additional 77,795 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,889,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,737,000 after acquiring an additional 53,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

NASDAQ ON opened at $57.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.52. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $73.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 169.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 32.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,015,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,159,842.20. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 339,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,176,341.20. This trade represents a 15.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

