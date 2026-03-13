HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Insperity, Inc. $NSP

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 93,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Insperity by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Insperity by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in Insperity by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 8,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 10.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSP. Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 target price on Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 price target on Insperity in a report on Monday, January 5th. Roth Mkm set a $62.00 price objective on Insperity in a research note on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $56.00 price objective on Insperity in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $47.50.

In other news, EVP James D. Allison purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 94,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,862.40. The trade was a 11.87% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,450 shares of company stock worth $252,480. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Several senior insiders bought stock this week (EVP James D. Allison 10,000 shs at ~$20.45; SVP Christian Callens 1,250 shs at ~$19.28; Director Ellen Masterson 1,200 shs at ~$19.90). Large insider purchases often signal management confidence and can attract bargain hunters. TipRanks: Insider Buying Allison Form 4

Shares of NSP stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.53 and a beta of 0.53. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $91.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Insperity had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Insperity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.720 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Insperity’s payout ratio is -1,200.00%.

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company’s flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers’ compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

