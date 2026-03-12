BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.0350. 34,562,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 62,830,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBAI. Wall Street Zen cut BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BigBear.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BBAI

BigBear.ai Stock Down 2.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.31 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 230.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in BigBear.ai by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 22.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in BigBear.ai by 19.4% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in BigBear.ai by 20.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BigBear.ai

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.