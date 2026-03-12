Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.41, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:LSTA remained flat at $5.03 during trading on Thursday. 58,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,094. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.28. Lisata Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Lisata Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lisata Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lisata Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: LSTA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies for severe diseases. The company’s pipeline comprises multiple product candidates in both preclinical and clinical stages, targeting autoimmune and inflammatory conditions through immunotherapeutic and cell-based approaches.
Lisata’s research and development activities are designed to improve upon existing treatment modalities by emphasizing targeted biologics and precision cell therapies.
