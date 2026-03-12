Tianci International (NASDAQ:CIIT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Tianci International (NASDAQ:CIIT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Tianci International had a negative net margin of 27.82% and a negative return on equity of 104.23%. The company had revenue of $3.88 million for the quarter.

Tianci International Price Performance

NASDAQ CIIT traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 million and a PE ratio of -1.67. Tianci International has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tianci International in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Tianci International

The Company’s primary line of business is global logistics. The Company through its subsidiary, Roshing, provides global logistics services, encompassing booking and the transportation arrangement and related logistics solutions. Roshing’s customized logistics solutions are tailored to meet the diverse needs of its customers. As a logistics shipping operator, Roshing focuses on ocean freight forwarding services, including container shipping and bulk goods shipping service. For the container shipping service, Roshing charters cargo space from shipping suppliers (such as shipowners, ship carrier or non-vessel operating common carriers) and then sub-charters that cargo space to its customers (cargo owners or cargo agents).

