Promising Infrastructure Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 12th

Vertiv, Coinbase Global, and Marvell Technology are the three Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that build, operate, or maintain physical public systems and essential services—such as utilities, transportation networks, energy and pipeline companies, telecom towers, and water or waste management firms. These stocks tend to produce stable, often predictable cash flows and dividends because they serve essential services and are frequently tied to long-term contracts or regulated pricing, making them attractive to investors seeking income and defensive exposure. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

See Also