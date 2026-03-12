Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Here’s Why

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $133.69 and last traded at $133.82. 5,464,121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 8,355,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.23.

Arista Networks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ANET. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.47.

Arista Networks Trading Down 3.2%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.80 and a 200 day moving average of $137.32. The firm has a market cap of $168.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $240,378.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,300.56. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.44, for a total transaction of $4,558,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,301.44. This trade represents a 71.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 196,237 shares of company stock valued at $25,865,760 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

