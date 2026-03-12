Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Trading Down 2.8% – Time to Sell?

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $257.30 and last traded at $261.18. 5,405,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 10,091,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.81.

Key Headlines Impacting Western Digital

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDC. Weiss Ratings raised Western Digital from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group set a $306.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $200.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.58.

Western Digital Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.77 and a 200-day moving average of $176.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $88.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 35.52%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.02%.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $5,108,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 623,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,288,807.84. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 9,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.27, for a total transaction of $2,501,349.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 121,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,643,630.14. This trade represents a 7.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,795 shares of company stock valued at $24,265,884. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 182 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 124.5% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 551.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

