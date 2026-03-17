Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Barrington Research

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Barrington Research from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.53% from the stock’s previous close.
TSQ has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen cut Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Townsquare Media
Townsquare Media Stock Performance
Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 4.27%.The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Townsquare Media will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Townsquare Media
In other Townsquare Media news, COO Erik Hellum sold 7,437 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $41,200.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,029,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,491. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,652 shares of company stock worth $106,335. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the third quarter worth $69,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the second quarter valued at $101,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
More Townsquare Media News
Here are the key news stories impacting Townsquare Media this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Townsquare declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share (record/ex?dividend dates announced), a high yield that supports income investors and can provide downside support to the stock. Townsquare Reports Q4 and Year End Results; Maintains Current Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Management guided to high single?digit digital advertising growth for 2026 and emphasized stronger programmatic partnerships — a positive signal that the higher?margin digital business is the growth engine going forward. Townsquare Media outlines high single-digit digital advertising growth for 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Company reduced debt by $23 million since its February 2025 refinancing and reported that digital represented roughly 55% of 2025 net revenue and ~56% of segment profit — a structural shift that should improve revenue stability over time. Townsquare Reports Q4 and Year End Results; Maintains Current Dividend
- Neutral Sentiment: Net revenue for Q4 (~$106.5M) essentially met Street expectations, indicating top?line stability even as mix shifts to digital. Net Revenue Meets Expectations As Digital Fuels TSQ
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for deeper read?through on guidance cadence, ad categories, and margin assumptions. Investors should review management’s commentary for execution risks. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Reported EPS of $0.05 missed the consensus ($0.11) and collapsed versus prior?year EPS (~$0.60), a sharp YoY decline that likely drove the immediate negative reaction. Townsquare Media (TSQ) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Profitability metrics remain weak (negative ROE, low net margin), so investors will watch whether digital growth translates into sustainable margin expansion. MarketBeat Earnings Summary
About Townsquare Media
Townsquare Media, Inc (NYSE: TSQ) is a diversified media and entertainment company that operates primarily in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The company owns and manages over 300 local radio stations that deliver music, news, sports and community programming to listeners. In addition to its core broadcasting business, Townsquare Media provides digital marketing solutions and advertising services through its proprietary platforms and specialized agencies, helping local businesses connect with consumers via targeted online campaigns.
Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Purchase, New York, Townsquare Media has grown its footprint through strategic acquisitions and the development of a broad digital portfolio.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Townsquare Media
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.