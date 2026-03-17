Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Short Interest Up 25.2% in February

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 660,079 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the February 12th total of 527,361 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 441,316 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 441,316 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance

ISSC stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.44. 143,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,483. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $523.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.57. Innovative Solutions and Support has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94.

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Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 21.02%.The business had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.82 million.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 40,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 1,234.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 259,561 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 90,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the 4th quarter valued at $852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ISSC. JonesTrading raised Innovative Solutions and Support to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a research note on Friday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

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Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

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Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc (NASDAQ: ISSC) is a provider of technology solutions and mission support services to U.S. federal government agencies, with a focus on defense, intelligence, and national security programs. The company delivers integrated program management, systems engineering, and advanced IT infrastructure support designed to enhance operational readiness and maintain secure, scalable environments for mission-critical operations.

Its core service offerings include systems integration, custom software development, data analytics, cybersecurity, and logistics management.

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