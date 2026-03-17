Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $56.51, but opened at $53.99. Academy Sports and Outdoors shares last traded at $52.0430, with a volume of 1,450,559 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.06). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 6.27%.The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.51%.

Key Stories Impacting Academy Sports and Outdoors

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting Academy Sports and Outdoors this week:

A number of research firms have commented on ASO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 47.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 7.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company’s product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.