Stifel Nicolaus Increases Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $98.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMTC. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.36.

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Semtech Trading Down 10.2%

NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $9.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 257.52 and a beta of 1.99. Semtech has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $96.46.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.14 million. Semtech had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Semtech will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Semtech

In other news, Director Gregory Michael Fischer sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $78,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $215,703.50. This trade represents a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 3,908 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $340,933.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000.64. This represents a 12.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,191 shares of company stock valued at $3,361,412. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 55.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,839,000 after buying an additional 99,335 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Semtech by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after buying an additional 23,086 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,318,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,160,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,624,000.

Key Headlines Impacting Semtech

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About Semtech

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Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. The company’s products address a broad range of applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), data center and telecom, industrial, home automation, automotive, and aerospace markets. Semtech’s portfolio includes power management, signal integrity, protection devices, wireless and sensing technologies that enable smarter, more connected systems worldwide.

A core offering from Semtech is its LoRa® technology, a low-power, long-range wireless communication platform that has become a de facto standard for global IoT deployments.

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