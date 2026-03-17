Stifel Nicolaus Increases Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $98.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.62% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMTC. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.36.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Semtech
Semtech Trading Down 10.2%
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.14 million. Semtech had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Semtech will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Semtech
In other news, Director Gregory Michael Fischer sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $78,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $215,703.50. This trade represents a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 3,908 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $340,933.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000.64. This represents a 12.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,191 shares of company stock valued at $3,361,412. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 55.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,839,000 after buying an additional 99,335 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Semtech by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after buying an additional 23,086 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,318,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,160,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,624,000.
Key Headlines Impacting Semtech
Here are the key news stories impacting Semtech this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Baird raised its price target to $110 and set an “outperform” rating, signaling meaningful upside from current levels. Baird raises PT to $110 (Benzinga)
- Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its PT to $105 and assigned a “buy” rating — another vote of confidence from the sell side. Needham raises PT to $105 (TickerReport)
- Positive Sentiment: Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” and keeps a $115 price target, the highest of the recent raises, which supports further upside expectations. Benchmark reaffirms buy with $115 PT (Benzinga)
- Positive Sentiment: Semtech reported Q4 results that slightly beat consensus (EPS $0.44 vs. $0.43; revenue $274.4M vs. ~$273.1M) and posted record quarterly sales with revenue up year?over?year — supporting the bullish analyst revisions. Semtech Q4 results press release (BusinessWire)
- Positive Sentiment: Product momentum: Semtech launched a 224Gbps IC family aimed at the linear?optics datacenter market, reinforcing the company’s positioning in high?growth optical connectivity. Semtech launches 224Gbps IC family (Yahoo)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and research notes (TipRanks, Zacks, others) highlight accelerating datacenter exposure and balanced copper/optical mix as reasons for buy ratings — useful context but not new catalyst by itself. TipRanks analyst note
- Neutral Sentiment: Market writeups (Zacks, Seeking Alpha transcript, earnings snapshots) provide detail on margins and metrics; informative for modeling but largely reiterative of the reported quarter. Zacks Q4 coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst roundup pieces (e.g., Benzinga lists) flagged multiple revisions across the tape — helpful for sentiment tracking but mixed in directional impact. Analyst roundup (Benzinga)
- Negative Sentiment: Some headlines reported that SMTC initially slid on the Q4 release, indicating that while results met/beat estimates, market reaction was mixed — a reminder that execution details and guidance matter. Semtech stock slides on Q4 earnings (Benzinga)
- Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its PT to $85 but kept an “equal weight” rating — the lift is modest and implies limited near?term upside vs. current levels. Morgan Stanley raises PT to $85 (Benzinga)
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. The company’s products address a broad range of applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), data center and telecom, industrial, home automation, automotive, and aerospace markets. Semtech’s portfolio includes power management, signal integrity, protection devices, wireless and sensing technologies that enable smarter, more connected systems worldwide.
A core offering from Semtech is its LoRa® technology, a low-power, long-range wireless communication platform that has become a de facto standard for global IoT deployments.
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