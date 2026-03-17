Short Interest in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Increases By 26.4%

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 21,111 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the February 12th total of 16,698 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,922 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,922 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut NACCO Industries from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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NACCO Industries Trading Up 0.8%

NC traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $52.38. 8,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.38 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.44. NACCO Industries has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $59.42.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.78 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

NACCO Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

NACCO Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NACCO Industries

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Maxwell sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $86,661.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,581.20. This trade represents a 23.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth Loveman sold 1,662 shares of NACCO Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $85,493.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,548.56. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $383,073. Corporate insiders own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NACCO Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NC. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in NACCO Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in NACCO Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

About NACCO Industries

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NACCO Industries, Inc is a Cleveland, Ohio–based diversified holding company with a history spanning more than a century. Through its principal subsidiaries, the company operates in two primary business areas: coal mining and material-handling system design and manufacturing. Originally incorporated in 1913, NACCO has maintained a presence on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol NC since the 1920s, evolving its portfolio to meet changing market demands while preserving its core expertise in bulk commodities and industrial services.

The North American Coal Corporation, NACCO’s coal mining segment, is among the largest producers of lignite coal in the United States.

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