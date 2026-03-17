Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Acquired by Mindset Wealth Management LLC

Mindset Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Mindset Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 79.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.59.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total transaction of $4,156,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,891,091.62. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at $106,621,747.69. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages lifted ratings and price targets (RBC to $525, TD Cowen to $500, Rosenblatt/Baird raised estimates), supporting further upside expectations ahead of earnings. Brokers lift price targets

Multiple brokerages lifted ratings and price targets (RBC to $525, TD Cowen to $500, Rosenblatt/Baird raised estimates), supporting further upside expectations ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Micron announced high?volume production of HBM4 (designed for NVIDIA Vera Rubin), the industry’s first PCIe Gen6 SSD in volume, and large SOCAMM2 parts — product wins that reinforce AI/data?center demand and justify premium valuation. High-volume production announcements

Micron announced high?volume production of HBM4 (designed for NVIDIA Vera Rubin), the industry’s first PCIe Gen6 SSD in volume, and large SOCAMM2 parts — product wins that reinforce AI/data?center demand and justify premium valuation. Positive Sentiment: Micron completed acquisition of Powerchip’s Tongluo P5 site in Taiwan and plans a second facility there — a clear capacity push to capture prolonged AI/DRAM demand (though production ramp is multi-year). Tongluo acquisition & expansion

Micron completed acquisition of Powerchip’s Tongluo P5 site in Taiwan and plans a second facility there — a clear capacity push to capture prolonged AI/DRAM demand (though production ramp is multi-year). Positive Sentiment: Street previews and models expect a strong Q2 (sales seen near ~$19B in some previews, big DRAM/HBM revenue upside) — this raises the chance of an earnings beat and bullish guidance that traders are buying into. Earnings preview

Street previews and models expect a strong Q2 (sales seen near ~$19B in some previews, big DRAM/HBM revenue upside) — this raises the chance of an earnings beat and bullish guidance that traders are buying into. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market tailwinds today (oil price moves and risk?on flows) helped tech names rally; Micron benefited as a large-cap AI/memory leader. Market rally context

Broader market tailwinds today (oil price moves and risk?on flows) helped tech names rally; Micron benefited as a large-cap AI/memory leader. Neutral Sentiment: Relative?performance narratives (e.g., Nvidia vs. Micron) are circulating — some analysts see Micron re?rating, others argue GPU leaders may still outperform; this influences rotation and multiple expansion decisions. Nvidia vs Micron view

Relative?performance narratives (e.g., Nvidia vs. Micron) are circulating — some analysts see Micron re?rating, others argue GPU leaders may still outperform; this influences rotation and multiple expansion decisions. Negative Sentiment: Contrasting views warn the memory upcycle could be shorter than expected; a faster?than?anticipated downcycle would pressure DRAM pricing and margins post?beat. Downcycle warning

Contrasting views warn the memory upcycle could be shorter than expected; a faster?than?anticipated downcycle would pressure DRAM pricing and margins post?beat. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and the long timeline for meaningful shipments from the Tongluo site (company cites fiscal?2028) are reminders that capacity investments are multi?year and won’t immediately boost revenue. Acquisition details & insider notes

Micron Technology Trading Up 3.7%

MU opened at $441.80 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $455.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $393.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.09.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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