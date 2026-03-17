Osaka Protocol 1-Day Volume Hits $547.97 Thousand (OSAK)

Osaka Protocol (OSAK) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Osaka Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Osaka Protocol has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar. Osaka Protocol has a market capitalization of $20.97 million and approximately $547.97 thousand worth of Osaka Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73,683.85 or 1.00107219 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Osaka Protocol Profile

Osaka Protocol’s total supply is 761,459,789,745,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,869,738,630,302 tokens. Osaka Protocol’s official website is osaka.win. Osaka Protocol’s official Twitter account is @osakaprotocol.

Osaka Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osaka Protocol (OSAK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Osaka Protocol has a current supply of 761,459,789,745,212 with 750,869,738,630,302 in circulation. The last known price of Osaka Protocol is 0.00000003 USD and is up 8.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $12,096.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://osaka.win.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osaka Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osaka Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Osaka Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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