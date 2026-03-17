USD Coin Price Tops $1.00 (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $60.89 billion and $14.32 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001358 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73,683.85 or 1.00107219 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin’s genesis date was December 31st, 2024. USD Coin’s total supply is 79,564,298,227 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,901,219,650 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USD Coin is www.circle.com/en/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully reserved stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, ensuring price stability through a reserve backed by cash and short-duration U. S. Treasury instruments. These reserves are held by regulated financial institutions like The Bank of New York Mellon and managed by BlackRock via the Circle Reserve Fund. Circle, which independently manages USDC after its initial development with Coinbase under the CENTRE Consortium, ensures transparency through monthly audits by Deloitte. USDC operates on 16 blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon, offering wide liquidity and accessibility. It is used in cross-border payments, DeFi, and as a hedge against cryptocurrency volatility. It provides a stable alternative for remittances and exposure to the U. S. dollar for non-U. S. investors. USDC maintains its 1:1 peg by minting and burning tokens based on USD deposits and redemptions, offering secure and regulated digital dollar transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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