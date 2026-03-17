NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at KeyCorp in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $275.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Seaport Research Partners boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, President Capital raised their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.21.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $182.39. 29,722,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,153,219. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.12. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $54,756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,318,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,701,198.44. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $3,514,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,352,503.20. The trade was a 17.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,017,780 shares of company stock worth $185,596,715 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Joule Financial LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management projected a massive AI-compute opportunity (Jensen Huang put potential Blackwell + Vera Rubin demand near $1 trillion through 2027), which re?frames revenue runway and underpins upside for GPU and datacenter demand. CNBC: GTC $1T projection

Management projected a massive AI-compute opportunity (Jensen Huang put potential Blackwell + Vera Rubin demand near $1 trillion through 2027), which re?frames revenue runway and underpins upside for GPU and datacenter demand. Positive Sentiment: New product and software launches at GTC (Vera Rubin architecture, Vera CPU, Dynamo inference OS, DLSS 5, and NemoClaw security for OpenClaw agents) expand NVIDIA’s addressable market beyond GPUs into CPUs, inference OS, graphics and agent/security stacks. These diversify revenue levers and support longer-term growth. Vera CPU press release

New product and software launches at GTC (Vera Rubin architecture, Vera CPU, Dynamo inference OS, DLSS 5, and NemoClaw security for OpenClaw agents) expand NVIDIA’s addressable market beyond GPUs into CPUs, inference OS, graphics and agent/security stacks. These diversify revenue levers and support longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Broad ecosystem and customer wins (automakers adopting DRIVE Hyperion, Uber robotaxi plans, partners building Vera/Rubin-based AI factories and Omniverse integrations) signal pull-through for NVIDIA hardware and software across cloud, auto, robotics and enterprise. These announcements point to multi?year capex tailwinds. Reuters: Uber robotaxi rollout

Broad ecosystem and customer wins (automakers adopting DRIVE Hyperion, Uber robotaxi plans, partners building Vera/Rubin-based AI factories and Omniverse integrations) signal pull-through for NVIDIA hardware and software across cloud, auto, robotics and enterprise. These announcements point to multi?year capex tailwinds. Positive Sentiment: Sell?side support: Benchmark and other firms reiterated bullish ratings and raised/maintained price targets (Benchmark $250 PT highlighted), which helps sentiment and buy-side flows. Benzinga: Benchmark reiteration

Sell?side support: Benchmark and other firms reiterated bullish ratings and raised/maintained price targets (Benchmark $250 PT highlighted), which helps sentiment and buy-side flows. Neutral Sentiment: Investor reaction to the $1T projection has been measured in some outlets — markets often wait for concrete order/backlog and cadence details before fully repricing long-term forecasts. Expect analysts to request more 2027 guidance and cash/deployment specifics. Finbold: investor reaction

Investor reaction to the $1T projection has been measured in some outlets — markets often wait for concrete order/backlog and cadence details before fully repricing long-term forecasts. Expect analysts to request more 2027 guidance and cash/deployment specifics. Neutral Sentiment: Gaming and consumer graphics catalyst (DLSS 5) is meaningful for GeForce franchise and ecosystem but less material to overall top-line compared with datacenter/inference revenue. It nonetheless strengthens NVIDIA’s platform moat. DLSS 5 release

Gaming and consumer graphics catalyst (DLSS 5) is meaningful for GeForce franchise and ecosystem but less material to overall top-line compared with datacenter/inference revenue. It nonetheless strengthens NVIDIA’s platform moat. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and sentiment risks remain — some analysts and outlets warn upside may already be baked in and want clearer 2027 financial targets and capex cadence; that raises the bar for follow?through. Seeking Alpha: valuation risk

Valuation and sentiment risks remain — some analysts and outlets warn upside may already be baked in and want clearer 2027 financial targets and capex cadence; that raises the bar for follow?through. Negative Sentiment: Persistent heavy insider selling and recent periods of large sales by major insiders can concern some investors about near-term share supply and sentiment even as fundamentals strengthen. Fool: insider selling

NVIDIA Company Profile

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NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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