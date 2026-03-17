CrowdStrike’s (CRWD) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank Of Canada

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $600.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Argus dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Capital One Financial cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $600.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.26.

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CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.9%

CRWD stock traded up $12.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $436.12. The company had a trading volume of 859,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,521. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $427.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.88. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $298.00 and a 12 month high of $566.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $110.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.94, a PEG ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%.The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total transaction of $734,063.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $21,379,956.36. This trade represents a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 28,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.01, for a total transaction of $11,916,577.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,054,902 shares in the company, valued at $848,695,075.02. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 90,024 shares of company stock worth $40,424,241 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting CrowdStrike

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CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

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