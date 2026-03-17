Truist Financial Lowers DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target to $15.00

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.44% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DLO. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on DLocal in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DLocal in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DLocal from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on DLO
DLocal Trading Up 3.5%
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cria Inc. purchased a new position in DLocal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,560,000. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,128,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of DLocal by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,662,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,792,000 after purchasing an additional 582,718 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,996,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,373,000 after purchasing an additional 326,537 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,479,000 after purchasing an additional 938,938 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DLocal
dLocal is a fintech company specializing in cross-border payments and payouts for global merchants operating in emerging markets. Headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, the company offers a technology platform that simplifies complex payment flows, enabling businesses to connect with local payment methods through a single integration.
The dLocal platform supports a wide range of local payment options, including credit and debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets and cash-based methods. It incorporates risk-management tools, compliance services and anti-fraud solutions to help clients navigate regulatory requirements and minimize payment failures across diverse jurisdictions.
dLocal serves merchants in sectors such as e-commerce, online marketplaces, digital content and gig economy platforms.
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