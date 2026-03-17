Truist Financial Lowers DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target to $15.00

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DLO. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on DLocal in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DLocal in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DLocal from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get DLocal alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DLO

DLocal Trading Up 3.5%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal

Shares of DLO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.77. The stock had a trading volume of 284,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77. DLocal has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $16.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cria Inc. purchased a new position in DLocal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,560,000. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,128,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of DLocal by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,662,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,792,000 after purchasing an additional 582,718 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,996,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,373,000 after purchasing an additional 326,537 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,479,000 after purchasing an additional 938,938 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DLocal

(Get Free Report)

dLocal is a fintech company specializing in cross-border payments and payouts for global merchants operating in emerging markets. Headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, the company offers a technology platform that simplifies complex payment flows, enabling businesses to connect with local payment methods through a single integration.

The dLocal platform supports a wide range of local payment options, including credit and debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets and cash-based methods. It incorporates risk-management tools, compliance services and anti-fraud solutions to help clients navigate regulatory requirements and minimize payment failures across diverse jurisdictions.

dLocal serves merchants in sectors such as e-commerce, online marketplaces, digital content and gig economy platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.