Sanford C. Bernstein Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $165.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.05.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $114.36 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $61.87 and a twelve month high of $142.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.82.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a positive return on equity of 30.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.9% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,138,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,110,000 after buying an additional 312,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,421,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,141,000 after buying an additional 319,938 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,194,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,792,000 after acquiring an additional 268,539 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,926,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after acquiring an additional 180,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Dollar Tree by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,840,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,284,000 after acquiring an additional 958,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar Tree this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: adjusted EPS of $2.56 beat consensus and revenue rose 9% year-over-year with comps up ~5%, signaling improving underlying sales and margin progress. Read More.

Q4 results beat expectations: adjusted EPS of $2.56 beat consensus and revenue rose 9% year-over-year with comps up ~5%, signaling improving underlying sales and margin progress. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Customer gains: management said Dollar Tree added ~6.5 million net new households in Q4 as higher-income shoppers trade down — a structural customer mix benefit for value retailers. Read More.

Customer gains: management said Dollar Tree added ~6.5 million net new households in Q4 as higher-income shoppers trade down — a structural customer mix benefit for value retailers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Share repurchases and balance-sheet strength: aggressive buybacks and low net leverage support cash returns and longer-term value thesis. Read More.

Share repurchases and balance-sheet strength: aggressive buybacks and low net leverage support cash returns and longer-term value thesis. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley maintains a Hold with a $126 target, reflecting balanced views on valuation versus execution/traffic risk. Read More.

Morgan Stanley maintains a Hold with a $126 target, reflecting balanced views on valuation versus execution/traffic risk. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Some brokers note improving traffic and a reasonable 2026 outlook, which helps explain investor interest despite cautious guidance. Read More.

Some brokers note improving traffic and a reasonable 2026 outlook, which helps explain investor interest despite cautious guidance. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management issued cautious FY2026 sales guidance (softer top-line outlook), which disappointed traders and capped enthusiasm despite the beat. Read More.

Management issued cautious FY2026 sales guidance (softer top-line outlook), which disappointed traders and capped enthusiasm despite the beat. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Sell, citing structural headwinds and traffic declines — a prominent bearish voice that can pressure sentiment. Read More.

Bank of America reiterated a Sell, citing structural headwinds and traffic declines — a prominent bearish voice that can pressure sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Broader concerns: the stock has underperformed peers, institutional trimming and ~6% short interest add near-term downside/cap risks. Read More.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree’s merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.