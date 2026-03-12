Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 2.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.78 and last traded at $8.76. Approximately 37,278,349 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 46,889,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, February 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 5.51.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported ($4.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.29). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 144.58%.The business had revenue of $202.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $210,688.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,381,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,905,055.26. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $122,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 359,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,203.90. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,247 shares of company stock worth $1,325,255. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,407.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

