Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $332.20 and last traded at $335.9670. Approximately 21,392,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 26,465,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $341.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.30.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $333.44 and its 200-day moving average is $344.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.62, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $325.13 per share, for a total transaction of $325,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,602 shares in the company, valued at $11,900,408.26. The trade was a 2.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $631,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,179.60. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 458,785 shares of company stock valued at $155,508,157 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

