Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 45,754 shares, an increase of 234.8% from the February 12th total of 13,666 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,144 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,144 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Gold Reserve Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of OTCMKTS GDRZF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.40. 137,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,907. Gold Reserve has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41.

Gold Reserve Company Profile

Gold Reserve Inc is a mineral exploration and development company incorporated in Nevada with executive offices in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Littleton, Colorado. The company focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits, primarily in South America. Gold Reserve’s corporate strategy centers on advancing its flagship mining interests toward production while managing the legal and regulatory framework surrounding its assets.

The company’s main asset is the Brisas Project, a former gold?copper porphyry deposit located in Bolívar State, Venezuela.

