Short Interest in Maase Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MAAS) Decreases By 45.4%

Maase Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MAAS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 8,734 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the February 12th total of 16,010 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,612 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,612 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Maase Trading Down 2.0%
Shares of MAAS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,764. Maase has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53.
About Maase
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Maase
- The $20 Trillion Discovery Beneath the Waves
- AI CEO Issues Code Red: Prepare for Meltdown
- Gold’s Big Move May Be Creating Early Opportunities
- The largest IPO in history is coming
- Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Receive News & Ratings for Maase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.