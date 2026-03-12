Short Interest in Maase Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MAAS) Decreases By 45.4%

Maase Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MAAS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 8,734 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the February 12th total of 16,010 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,612 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,612 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Maase Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of MAAS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,764. Maase has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53.

About Maase

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also provides asset management services that include managing fund of funds and non-performing loan funds; and corporate financing services. Puyi Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

