Insider Selling: Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Insider Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) insider David John Braben sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 384, for a total value of £30,720.

David John Braben also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, David John Braben sold 6,500 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 377, for a total value of £24,505.

On Monday, March 9th, David John Braben sold 7,500 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 379, for a total value of £28,425.

On Friday, March 6th, David John Braben sold 9,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 381, for a total value of £34,290.

On Wednesday, March 4th, David John Braben sold 7,500 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 382, for a total transaction of £28,650.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, David John Braben sold 7,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380, for a total transaction of £26,600.

On Monday, March 2nd, David John Braben sold 5,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 390, for a total transaction of £19,500.

On Friday, February 27th, David John Braben sold 10,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 407, for a total transaction of £40,700.

On Thursday, February 26th, David John Braben sold 15,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of £401.61, for a total transaction of £6,024,150.

Frontier Developments Price Performance

Shares of LON FDEV traded down GBX 11.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 372. 90,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Frontier Developments plc has a 1 year low of GBX 180 and a 1 year high of GBX 588.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 444.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 456.09. The company has a market capitalization of £134.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Frontier Developments ( LON:FDEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported GBX 21.40 EPS for the quarter. Frontier Developments had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 19.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Developments plc will post 7.0917759 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FDEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Frontier Developments from GBX 550 to GBX 600 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Frontier Developments to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 580 to GBX 605 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 608.33.

About Frontier Developments

Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games for PC and console, creating immersive and fun gameplay, with unparalleled artistic quality.

At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world’s biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players.

We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.

Featured Articles

