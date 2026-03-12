Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 555,424 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 277% from the previous session’s volume of 147,324 shares.The stock last traded at $243.61 and had previously closed at $246.97.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.01 and its 200 day moving average is $247.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGC. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $584,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Macco Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,568,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,257,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

