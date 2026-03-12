BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Short Interest Down 46.1% in February

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 179,687 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the February 12th total of 333,356 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,001 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,001 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 146.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 63,507 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 330,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 50,660 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,444,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 168,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:FRA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.96. 201,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,170. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.18.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1238 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (NYSE: FRA) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors. The fund primarily seeks to provide current income by investing in floating rate debt instruments, with a focus on senior secured loans and other bank-originated credit facilities. As a publicly traded vehicle, FRA offers investors exposure to a portfolio of floating rate assets designed to adjust coupon payments in response to changes in benchmark interest rates.

In constructing its portfolio, the fund typically allocates a significant portion of its assets to U.S.

