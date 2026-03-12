Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Shares Down 11% – Here’s What Happened

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 11% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.94 and last traded at $32.94. 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Renault from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Renault alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Renault

Renault Price Performance

About Renault

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.93.

(Get Free Report)

Renault SA is a France-based multinational automobile manufacturer with a history dating back to its founding in 1899 by Louis, Marcel and Fernand Renault. Headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, the company designs, manufactures and sells a wide range of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. Renault is also known for its electric vehicle (EV) offerings—such as the ZOE, Kangoo Z.E. and Twizy—as well as its internal combustion-engine models including the Clio, Captur, Mégane and Arkana.

In addition to its core vehicle manufacturing operations, Renault provides financing, leasing and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary RCI Banque et Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.